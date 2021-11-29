For this Black Friday, FastestVPN is offering a Lifetime VPN Plan with 15 Multi Logins and two privacy tools at no additional cost for $18 via coupon code "BFCM21". 2TB Internxt Cloud Storage 1-Year Plan and PassHulk Password Manager 1-Year Plan are included for free. Buy Now at Fastestvpn
- 256-bit encryption
- 550+ VPN servers
- 40+ locations
- apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Fire TV, Android TV
- 10 multi-logins
- unlimited server switching
- 24/7 support via live chat
- smart connect
- split tunneling
- unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+
- AES 256-bit encryption
- Internet kill switch
- malware protection
- P2P optimized servers
- NAT firewall
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
Shop discounts on Surface laptops, gaming PCs, Xbox games, apps, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Up to $600 of PCs
- Up to $300 off Surface Laptop 4
- Up to $229 off Surface bundles
- Up to 67% off Xbox games
Tax season is around the corner, get ahead start by purchasing your software so you are ready to go. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal Tax Software for PC for $39.99 (low by $10).