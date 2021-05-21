Fast & Furious Movies at Regal Cinemas: Free
Regal Entertainment Group · 31 mins ago
Fast & Furious Movies at Regal Cinemas
Free

This has already started, but Regal Cinemas are giving Regal Crown Club members free tickets to Fast & Furious movies Fridays through June 18. (Scroll down and check the schedule to see what's playing now.) Shop Now at Regal Entertainment Group

  • Check back each Saturday for tickets for the next week’s Fast Friday screening.
  • Not a Regal Crown Club member? It's free to join.
  • 2 free tickets to a Fast & Furious movie each week
