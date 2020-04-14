Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 41 mins ago
Fast Framer Universal Storage Shed Framing Kit
$43 $50
curbside pickup

You can build a shed and free up the garage for a home gym. Plus, it's $7 off, tied with our Black Friday price, and the lowest we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • The pictured lumber is not included; the kit is designed to work with standard 2x4s.
  • Choose the ship to store option at checkout to dodge the $10 shipping charge.
Features
  • plans for 3 different sized buildings of your choice
  • galvanized steel angles and base plates
