Fast Framer Universal Storage Shed Framing Kit
$43 $50
$10 shipping

Build your own gym/shop/man-cave/she-shed, save some space, and save $7 off the list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • The pictured lumber is not included; the kit is designed to work with standard 2x4s.
  • plans for 3 different sized buildings of your choice
  • galvanized steel angles and base plates
