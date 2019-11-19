Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 52 mins ago
Fast Framer Storage Shed Framing Kit
$43 $50
pickup at Northern Tool

That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • The pictured lumber is not included; the kit is designed to work with standard 2x4s.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.49 shipping fee. (The pickup option appears during the checkout process.)
  • Kotula's via eBay matches this price.
Features
  • plans for 3 different sized buildings of your choice
  • galvanized steel angles and base plates
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Northern Tool
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register