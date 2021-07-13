Farmhouse Hemp CBD Wildflower Honey 500mg Jar for $34

Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" to get this deal. That's $7 under our February mention, $26 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 20mg CBD per teaspoon
It's $2 below our mention in February and the best price we could find now by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- contain pre-cooked uncured bacon
- 26g protein per serving
Click through the related offer below to save an extra $20 — that's 59% off list price. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks
- four 5-oz. bacon-wrapped filet mignons
- four 6-oz. boneless pork chops
- four 5-oz. burgers
- 1-lb. chicken breasts
- more meat, a side, dessert, and seasoning
Subscribe & Save to make this a few cents less than you'd pay at Walmart and save yourself a trip. Buy Now at Amazon
- mild caramel flavor
Fourth of July (or any other time for that matter) never tasted so good. At a savings of $121, this package has something for everyone to enjoy. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks
- 4 (5 oz.) Butcher's Cut Top Sirloins
- 2 (8 oz. pkgs.) Premium Chicken Breast Slices
- 2 (1 lb. pkgs.) Premium Ground Beef
- 2 (1 lb. pkgs.) Beef Sirloin Tips
- 4 (4.5 oz.) Chicken Fried Steaks
- 4 (3 oz.) Kielbasa Sausages
- 4 (5.5 oz.) Stuffed Baked Potatoes
- 4 (4 oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets
- 1 (1 oz. jar) Signature Seasoning
Coupon code "FREESHIP" saves you $8 in shipping fees (no one likes paying more for shipping than they're spending on the item itself), making it a low by $9. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- In assorted flavors.
- 25mg CBD and 0.5mg melatonin per gummy
- pectin based
- gluten free
- non GMO
- vegan
- Model: GRE-000135
Thanks to coupon code "SHOPCBD30", if you pad to get free shipping, that's $15 under the manufacturer's regular subscription price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Pad your order over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- 10mg of CBD per serving
- blend of ginger, turmeric, and whole-plant hemp extract, which purportedly supports joint health, joint strength, and recovery from exercise-induced inflammation
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" to save $11 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Thanks to coupon code "SHOPCBD30", that's $7 under our April mention, $26 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. (If you pad your order to get free shipping, it's also $16 less than you'd pay for a 4-oz. jar direct from the brand.) Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Pad your order over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- 20mg full-spectrum CBD per teaspoon (500mg per jar)
- contains raw Colorado wildflower honey and hemp rosin
Sign In or Register