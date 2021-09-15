Apply coupon code "FORYOU25" to save $24 off the list price. For further comparison, it's $14 less than you'd pay for a 4-oz. jar direct from the brand. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 20mg full-spectrum CBD per teaspoon (500mg per jar)
- contains raw Colorado wildflower honey and hemp rosin
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this generally ships in 1 to 2 months.
- 162 servings
- 17 food pouches
- 20,360 total calories
- 6 breakfast varieties
- up to a 20-year shelf life
- Model: 5-20230
Checkout via Subscribe and Save to get the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- grain free
- gluten free
Prices start at $12, and it covers a large array of bundle deals. Shop Now at Omaha Steaks
- Pictured are Boneless Chicken Breast 4-Pack for $12.99 ($13 off).
- Some items ship free, or free with select orders over $169; otherwise shipping adds $19.99.
Checkout via Subscribe and Save to get $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-GMO
- gluten free
- 100% whole-grain
Coupon code "SHOPCBD15" gets the extra discount on these items. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum 250mg Isolate Blend CBD Lotion for $17.42 (via "SHOPCBD15", $24 total savings).
- for orders less than $49, shipping adds $7.99.
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" for a savings of $5, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- This product contains 0.3% THC or less.
- Alternately code "FREESHIP" bags free shipping on orders of $27; otherwise shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders over $49.
- vegan
- gluten free
- full spectrum
Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" for free shipping, which brings the total savings to $30. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- combines hydrating plants oil with medicinal essential oils such as coconut oil, arnica oil, blood orange essential oil, and more
- purported to relieve stress while reducing pain and inflammation
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping (a $7.99 savings), making this the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- contains arnica and menthol, along with 300mg CBD
Sign In or Register