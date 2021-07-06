Farmhouse Hemp CBD Wildflower Honey 500mg 5.8-oz. Jar for $34
New
ShopCBD · 22 mins ago
Farmhouse Hemp CBD Wildflower Honey 500mg 5.8-oz. Jar
$34 $48
free shipping w/ $49

Thanks to coupon code "SHOPCBD30", that's $7 under our April mention, $26 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. (If you pad your order to get free shipping, it's also $16 less than you'd pay for a 4-oz. jar direct from the brand.) Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Pad your order over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
Features
  • 20mg full-spectrum CBD per teaspoon (500mg per jar)
  • contains raw Colorado wildflower honey and hemp rosin
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPCBD30"
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Supplements ShopCBD
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register