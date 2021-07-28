Farberware Classic Traditions Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $104
Farberware Classic Traditions Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
$104 $130
Apply code "SHOP" to get the best price we could find and a low by $13, most charge $129.99. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 1-qt. saucepan and lid
  • 3-qt. saucepan and lid
  • 3-qt. saute pan and lid
  • 6-qt. stockpot and lid
  • 8.25" skillet
  • 9.75" skillet
  • 10" x 15" cookie pan
  • Prestige nylon slotted turner
  • Code "SHOP"
  • Expires 8/2/2021
