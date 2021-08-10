Farberware Classic 8" Full Tang Triple Riveted Chef Knife for $9

New
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Farberware Edgekeeper Carbon Steel Cleaver
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's an $8 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- EdgeKeeper protective sheath w/ built-in sharpener
- Model: 5209950
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Simple Drink Coffee Mug
from $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "45DEALMUG" to save. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors/sizes (12-oz. Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Simple Drink Life via Amazon.
Features
- vacuum insulated
- lid and handle
- sweat-free
Crate & Barrel · 1 wk ago
Crate & Barrel Sale
up to 50% off
shipping from $5
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Tips
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
Nordstrom Rack · 1 wk ago
BergHOFF International Leo 2-Piece Dual Lunch Box Kit
$30 $70
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $10, and a savings of over half off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
Features
- dishwasher safe
- measures about 5" x 5" x 6" each
Costway · 3 days ago
Costway Electric Teppanyaki Tabletop Griddle
$80 $100
free shipping
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
Features
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
