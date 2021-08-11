Farberware Classic 8" Full Tang Triple Riveted Chef Knife for $5
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Farberware Classic 8" Full Tang Triple Riveted Chef Knife
$5.49 $20
$1 shipping

It's $2 cheaper than what Walmart charges. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • If you buy two or more, shipping is free.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen That Daily Deal Farberware
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register