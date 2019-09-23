New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Farberware Ceramic 5" Santoku Knife with Sheath
$9 $20
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • ceramic blade
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Farberware
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register