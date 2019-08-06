- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Farberware 6-Piece Multi-Color Stick-Resistant Chef Knife Set for $7.77. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Stone & Beam Traditional Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 12 in Royal Trim for $22.81 with free shipping. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor Collection 7-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that price to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the International Silver Carleigh 67-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $36.15 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $37.04. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer in White or Black for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. That's $5 under our June mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Farberware 13-Piece Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set for $52 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
