Walmart · 1 hr ago
Farberware 6-Piece Stick-Resistant Cutlery Set
$8 $13
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Farberware 6-Piece Multi-Color Stick-Resistant Chef Knife Set for $7.77. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now

  • Amazon offers it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members
  • 8" chef's knife
  • 5.5" serrated utility knife
  • 3.5" paring knife
  • each knife includes a protective sheath
  • Model: 5077243
