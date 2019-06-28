New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Farberware 4-Liter Stainless Steel Deep Fryer
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Farberware 4-Liter Stainless Steel Deep Fryer for $39.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
  • includes 2 small frying baskets and 1 large frying basket
  • viewing window on lid
  • charcoal air filter for cleaning fryer
  • dishwasher-safe frying baskets and oil pan
  • Model: 201639
