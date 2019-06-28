New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Farberware 4-Liter Stainless Steel Deep Fryer for $39.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- includes 2 small frying baskets and 1 large frying basket
- viewing window on lid
- charcoal air filter for cleaning fryer
- dishwasher-safe frying baskets and oil pan
- Model: 201639
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Farberware 3qt Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer
$41 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer in White for $40.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although it was $3 less four weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- 8 pre-programmed cooking options
- digital touchscreen control panel
- temperature selector from 150°F to 400°F
- dishwasher-safe basket
- Model: FBW FT 43479 W
Target · 4 wks ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Amazon · 3 days ago
Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker
$20 $46
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- makes a 4" waffle bowl
- non-stick grids
- Model: 03500
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Air Fryers at Home Depot
up to 45% off
free shipping w/ $45
Home Depot takes up to 45% off select air fryers. Shipping is free with orders of $45 or more, or choose in-store pickup to dodge the $6.79 shipping fee. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
WowitisCool · 4 wks ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
