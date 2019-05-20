Walmart offers the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer in White for $38 with free shipping. That's the best deal today by $15 and tied with our April mention of another color as the lowest price we've seen. Features include:
  • 8 pre-programmed cooking options
  • digital touchscreen control panel
  • temperature selector from 150°F to 400°F
  • dishwasher-safe basket
Prefer a different color? It's also available in Black for $39.99 with free shipping.