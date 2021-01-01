Apply coupon code "JOY25" for a savings of $10, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, otherwise orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- dishwasher safe
- stick-resistant knife blades
- includes 8" chef's knife, 8" slicing knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 3.5" paring knife, 6 knife sheaths, 4 measuring cups, 4 measuring spoons, & 3 spatulas
Save on knives, block sets, sharpeners, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured it the Wusthof IKON Knife Sharpener for $40 ($30 off).
- Shipping starts around $10, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
A sharp knife is a joy to use (and safer!). Save on individual knives and cutlery sets. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the Zwilling Pro 7" Chef's Knife for $59.99 ($75 off).
That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock, but is expected back January 7 and can be ordered now at this price.
- triple-rivet handles
- single piece precision stamped blades
- includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
- Model: 17553-000
Use coupon code "JOY" to get the extra 15% to 20% off. Save on more than 121,000 items in every conceivable category. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $1,699 (43% off).
Save on seasonal items like bedding and outerwear, shop highly-discounted Christmas decor for next year, or stock up on home and closet essentials that are all marked by at least 70% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Coupon "JOY" cuts 15% to 20% off select items in this sale. Those marked Limited Time Specials are excluded.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Sedona Stainless Steel 7pc Cookware Set for $29.99 ($70 off.)
Use coupon code "JOY" to get an extra 20% or "JOY25" takes $10 off orders of $25 or more and yields a better discount on many items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
If you're willing to store them until next year, Macy's offers big savings on hundreds of holiday decorations, trees, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Snoopy's Letter to Santa Ornament for $20.99 (pictured, $49 off)
Sign In or Register