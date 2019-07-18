Walmart offers the Farberware 18-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife Block Set for $14.85. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $19, although we saw it for a buck less in November. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- a variety of other knives (for bread, boning, etc.)
- carving forks
- shears
- Model: 5102280
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
- Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
Amazon offers Prime members the AmazonBasics 45-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set in Scalloped Edge for $21.18 with free shipping. That's $15 under our April mention, $24 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 8 dinner knives
- 8 dinner forks
- 8 salad forks
- 8 dinner spoons
- 8 teaspoons
- 5-piece serving set (1 slotted serving spoon, 1 serving spoon, 1 serving fork, 1 sugar spoon, and 1 butter knife)
- Model: 2353-45
Kyoku via Amazon offers the Kyoku 8.5" Damascus Kiritsuke Chef Knife for $97.99. Coupon code "KYOKUKYK" to drop the price to $49. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention, $49 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- full tang
- includes sheath and case
Amazon offers the Calphalon 12-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- Built-in ceramic sharpeners automatically sharpen straight edge knives
- High-carbon stainless steel and full tang design
- Triple-riveted contoured handles
- Model: 1924555
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Kidde Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Bundle for $9.39. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Farberware 13-Piece Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set for $52 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Includes cookware, bakeware, and 2 knives
Walmart offers the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer in White for $40.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although it was $3 less four weeks ago. Buy Now
- 8 pre-programmed cooking options
- digital touchscreen control panel
- temperature selector from 150°F to 400°F
- dishwasher-safe basket
- Model: FBW FT 43479 W
Walmart offers the Farberware 4-Liter Stainless Steel Deep Fryer for $39.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- includes 2 small frying baskets and 1 large frying basket
- viewing window on lid
- charcoal air filter for cleaning fryer
- dishwasher-safe frying baskets and oil pan
- Model: 201639
