Walmart · 26 mins ago
Farberware 18-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife Block Set
$15 $28
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Farberware 18-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife Block Set for $14.85. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $19, although we saw it for a buck less in November. Buy Now

  • Amazon matches this price.
  • 6 4.5" steak knives
  • a variety of other knives (for bread, boning, etc.)
  • carving forks
  • shears
  • Model: 5102280
