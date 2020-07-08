New
Belk · 31 mins ago
Farberware 18-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Cutlery Block Set
$22 in cart $60
curbside pickup

Apply code "CELEBRATE" and choose in-store pickup to get $38 off the list price. It's $8 under our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at Belk

  • Opt for in-store pickup to get an additional 10% off in the cart and dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
  • includes 9 kitchen knives, 1 fork, 1 pair of shears, and 6 steak knives
  • high-carbon stainless steel blades
  • non-slip handles
  • Code "CELEBRATE"
  • Expires 7/8/2020
