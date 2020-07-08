Apply code "CELEBRATE" and choose in-store pickup to get $38 off the list price. It's $8 under our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to get an additional 10% off in the cart and dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
- includes 9 kitchen knives, 1 fork, 1 pair of shears, and 6 steak knives
- high-carbon stainless steel blades
- non-slip handles
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or pad your order to $35 and bag free shipping.
- hand wash only
- includes chef knife, bread knife, slicing knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, paring knife, 6 steak knives, all-purpose shears, sharpening steel, and wood block
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7.5" blade
- crafted in Switzerland
- Model: 47523
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "15UOW6NK" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ranio via Amazon.
- heavy-duty steel
- functions as poultry shears, meat scissors, nut cracker, bottle opener, & fish scales scraper
- Model: KS-011
It's the lowest price we could find by $8; most retailers charge at least $53. Buy Now at Amazon
- Choose free no rush shipping to get this price at checkout.
- high-carbon stainless steel
- durable blades
- resistant to rust and staining
- Model: 70562.22
That's $46 off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Available at this price in Blue Bay or Pink.
- The price drops to $8.55 if you choose pickup.
Coupon code "SUMMERFUN" takes an extra 15% off many items in the sale.
Update: Prices now start from $10.20. Shop Now at Belk
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping, as do orders containing a beauty item. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop and save on summer apparel and accessories for the whole family. Shop Now at Belk
- Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Take at least $9 off list on a wide selection of men's graphic T-shirts. Shop Now at Belk
- For orders less than $49, pad your order with a beauty item to bag free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
