Macy's · 1 hr ago
Farberware 16-Piece Cookware Set
$54 $180
Today only, Macy's offers the Farberware 16-Piece Cookware Set for $180. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $116 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • stainless steel
  • oven-safe to 350 degrees
  • 1-quart saucepan and lid
  • 2-quart saucepan and lid
  • 3-quart saucepan and lid
  • 5.5-quart saucepot and lid
  • 8.25" and 10" skillets
  • Prestige cooking tools set w/ slotted turner, slotted spoon, solid spoon, whisk, ladle, and pasta fork
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires 7/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
