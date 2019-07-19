Today only, Macy's offers the Farberware 16-Piece Cookware Set for $180. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $116 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- stainless steel
- oven-safe to 350 degrees
- 1-quart saucepan and lid
- 2-quart saucepan and lid
- 3-quart saucepan and lid
- 5.5-quart saucepot and lid
- 8.25" and 10" skillets
- Prestige cooking tools set w/ slotted turner, slotted spoon, solid spoon, whisk, ladle, and pasta fork
Amazon offers the Farberware 22-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Stainless Steel Cutlery Set for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Target charges the same via pickup
- incl. a variety of knives, shear, spoons, spatulas, and a wooden block
Walmart offers the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer in White for $40.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although it was $3 less four weeks ago. Buy Now
- 8 pre-programmed cooking options
- digital touchscreen control panel
- temperature selector from 150°F to 400°F
- dishwasher-safe basket
- Model: FBW FT 43479 W
Walmart offers the Farberware 4-Liter Stainless Steel Deep Fryer for $39.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- includes 2 small frying baskets and 1 large frying basket
- viewing window on lid
- charcoal air filter for cleaning fryer
- dishwasher-safe frying baskets and oil pan
- Model: 201639
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
Ending today, Macy's takes an extra 40% to 70% off a selection of home items via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
