Walmart offers the Farberware 13-Piece Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set for $52 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Includes cookware, bakeware, and 2 knives
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer in White for $40.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although it was $3 less four weeks ago. Buy Now
- 8 pre-programmed cooking options
- digital touchscreen control panel
- temperature selector from 150°F to 400°F
- dishwasher-safe basket
- Model: FBW FT 43479 W
Walmart offers the Farberware 4-Liter Stainless Steel Deep Fryer for $39.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- includes 2 small frying baskets and 1 large frying basket
- viewing window on lid
- charcoal air filter for cleaning fryer
- dishwasher-safe frying baskets and oil pan
- Model: 201639
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Today only, Amazon takes up to 46% off a selection of kitchen favorites, including cookware and small appliances. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Sign In or Register