16 mins ago
Far Cry 5 for PC (Uplay)
Free weekend

You can start your preload now – the whole game is free to play from May 29 to 31. Shop Now

Features
  • any progress you make will be carried over if you buy the full game
  • PC Gamer gave it 80/100, saying "A big, beautiful, chaotic canvas of freeform destruction, Far Cry 5 continues the series' best traditions"
  • for a fun preview of the game, stop reading this deal at various points to watch entire episodes of Wild Wild Country on Netflix, then come back to the deal
  • lots of intrusive cutscene monologues, is what I'm saying
  • Expires 5/31/2020
    Published 16 min ago
