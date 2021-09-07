Far Cry 3 for PC: free
New
Ubisoft Inc · 1 hr ago
Far Cry 3 for PC (Ubisoft Connect)
free

Scroll down to see the giveaway – it's the best deal we could find by $6. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc

Tips
  • Posted by Alan.
  • Why does he love this deal? "Aside from a free game being a fine deal at any time of year, Far Cry 3 was one of the core templates for open-world games of the last decade or so, and I'll always love it for introducing the outpost assault into the gaming vernacular. It was improved upon in Far Cry 4 and Primal, but they aren't free right now, so they can go kick rocks."
Features
  • Alas, it is not Far Cry 2.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/11/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals PC Games Ubisoft Inc
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register