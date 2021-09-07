Far Cry 3 for PC: free

New
Ubisoft Inc · 1 hr ago
free
Scroll down to see the giveaway – it's the best deal we could find by $6. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Aside from a free game being a fine deal at any time of year, Far Cry 3 was one of the core templates for open-world games of the last decade or so, and I'll always love it for introducing the outpost assault into the gaming vernacular. It was improved upon in Far Cry 4 and Primal, but they aren't free right now, so they can go kick rocks."
- Alas, it is not Far Cry 2.
Expires 9/11/2021
Steam · 2 wks ago
Quake II RTX for PC
Free
It's a savings of $4.99. Quake II RTX is fully ray-traced and includes the 3 levels from the original shareware distribution. Shop Now at Steam
- Also available at GOG (DRM free) here.
- rated M Mature 17+
Amazon · 5 days ago
PC Games w/ Prime
free w/ Prime
Prime members get these seven games for free – you'd spend around $50 on them sold separately elsewhere. Shop Now at Amazon
- Knockout City redeems on Origin.
- includes the widely-beloved adventure Sam & Max Hit The Road, the well-reviewed multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City, and more
1 mo ago
PC Games at Indie Gala
Free
Steam charges $3 to $10 each for these titles. Shop Now
- FootLOL: Epic Fail League
- 33 Rounds
- 8BitBoy
- Lawless Lands Unrest
- Block Dungeon
- Inbetween Land
- Defense of Roman Britain
Humble Bundle · 1 wk ago
Humble 7-Game Best of Stealth Bundle for PC (Steam)
$12 $264
That's $117 less than you'd pay for these games sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "I'm not even bothering explaining the lower tiers of this bundle – Hitman 1 and 2 and especially Heat Signature have brought me so many hours of sheer joy that getting them (not to mention the other four games) for just $12 seems frankly illegal. But it's not!"
- includes Hitman 1: GOTY and Hitman 2: Gold, Heat Signature, Styx: Shards of Darkness, Echo, Ghost of a Tale, and Aragami
