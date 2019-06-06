New
Ends Today
Fanatics · 1 hr ago
Up to 70% off
free shipping
That's the largest sitewide discount this year
Today only, Fanatics cuts up to 70% off sitewide. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "FREESHIP" bags free shipping (which saves $5, beating out closely priced competitors elsewhere). Some exclusions apply. That's the largest sitewide discount we've seen this year. A couple of best bets:
- New York Mets Gradient Logo T-Shirt for $19.99 ($5 off)
- 2019 PGA Championship Nike Therma Repel Half-Zip Pullover for $59.99 (pictured, $15 off)
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt
$26
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
- available in Black
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's LeBron Witness II Basketball Sneakers
$80 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers the Nike Men's LeBron Witness II Basketball Sneakers in Black/White/Red for $89.99. In-cart the price falls to $80. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- sizes 8 to 13
JackRabbit · 2 wks ago
Nike Zoom Shoes at JackRabbit
Up to 40% off
free shipping
Save at least $7 on a selection of men's and women's
JackRabbit takes up to 40% off a selection of Nike men's and women's running shoes, with prices starting from $74.98, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. The deals:
- Men's or Women's Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 Running Shoes for $74.98 (low by at least $9)
- Men's or Women's Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 Running Shoes for $89.98 (Men's Blue/White pictured; low by at least $8)
- Men's or Women's Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit Running Shoes for $96.98 ($at least $7 less than most stores charge)
Lululemon · 2 wks ago
Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale
Deals from $9
free shipping
They keep making too much and selling it cheap
Lululemon continues to discount a selection of men's, women's, and girls' apparel and accessories in its We Made Too Much sale sections. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Accessories start from $9, men's shorts start from $39, women's tops from $29, men's tops from $29, and women's yoga pants from $59.
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Finish Line · 5 days ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
up to 60% off
$7 shipping
Finish Line takes up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $30 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings
$26 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings in Black for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- Avilable in sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Nike Men's Dri-Fit T-Shirt
$20 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-Fit T-Shirt in several colors (Light Game Royal Heather pictured) for $19.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Kohl's · 2 wks ago
Nike Men's Benassi JDI Slide Sandals
$20
free shipping
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Benassi JDI Slide Sandals in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Several stores are matching, including Zappos, Amazon in select sizes, and Big 5) That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 15
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Nike Men's Tanjun Racer Running Shoes
$40 $100
free shipping
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Racer Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Solar pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by about $20, although some sizes sell for upwards of $90. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 7 to 11
