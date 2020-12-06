Shop and save on save on football, baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey, and NASCAR fan gear. Plus, get an extra 25% off via code "SLUSH". Shop Now at Fanatics
Best Buy's Cyber Monday Sale is already underway, with discounts on TVs, computers, video games, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale is live, with discounts on cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- For order less than $35 opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Woot's Cyber Monday Sale is underway with its usual eclectic mix of items. You'll find a panoramic diving mask, nail-biting deterrent (could also use the diving mask for that), inflatable alien, liquid urethane (do not use this as nail-biting deterrent), a tarot deck, and dozens more deals.
Update: Sadly, the alien and tarot deck are sold out. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Amazon Prime members get free shipping; it'll be $5 for everyone else.
