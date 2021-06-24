Fanatical Summer Scorcher Sale: up to 98% off

New
Fanatical · 31 mins ago
up to 98% off
Save on over 150 games including games priced under a buck. Shop Now at Fanatical
- Pictured is the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II: Retribution - Farseer Wargear for $0.68 (77% off).
- digital download
Published 31 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
New
Steam · 1 hr ago
Horizon Chase Turbo for PC (Steam)
free
Get the blood pumping with this high speed racing game inspired by classic games of the 90s. It's a low of $20, although matched at Epic Games Store. Shop Now at Steam
- rated E
New
Epic Games Store · 1 hr ago
Sonic Mania for PC (Epic Games)
free
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated E for everyone
5 days ago
Nights into Dreams for PC
Free
You'd pay $8 at Steam. Shop Now
- You'll need to input you email, register, and sync your Steam account to get this deal.
- a SEGA Saturn classic
Steam · 1 mo ago
Protonwar for PC (Steam)
free
If you're looking for a VR-friendly multiplayer game (that also lets your VR-less friends join in), this one is now resolutely free. (It used to cost $10, and still does elsewhere, weirdly.) Shop Now at Steam
Fanatical · 6 days ago
Fanatical World Music Day Free Giveaway
Free
That's a $40 value Shop Now at Fanatical
- 50 different short loops (WAV); Multi-genre collection (action, casual, rock, combat, adventure, mystical, space, cinematic, abstract)
Fanatical · 1 mo ago
Build Your Own Platinum Collection Bundle at Fanatical
3 games for $10, 5 for $16, 7 for $20
Bundle and save on nearly 20 titles. Buy Now at Fanatical
- Pictured is the Dirt Rally 2.0 for PC for $44.99.
- digital download
