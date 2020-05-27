That's an insanely good price given you'd pay $114 more for these separately. Buy Now at Fanatical
- Includes nine games and three DLC
- Fall of Light: Darkest Edition
- Quantum Replica
- Renoir
- Haimrik
- The Watchmaker
- Codex of Victory
- Shiny
- Gift of Parthax
- In Fear I Trust
- In Fear I Trust - Episode 2
- In Fear I Trust - Episode 3
- In Fear I Trust - Episode 4
That's a low by $15, although most stores charge $55. Shop Now
Link your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to score 16 free games, plus a wealth of in-game items for other titles. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in to your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to redeem these offers. (You can claim them all, if you want.)
- Don't have Amazon Prime? A free 30-day trial is available, and content downloaded during that time is yours to keep.
- The King of Fighters 2000
- Fractured Minds
- Silence
- Samurai Shodown II
- Avicii Invector
Save on over 3,000 titles, including A Plague Tale: Innocence, GreedFall, and Metro Exodus Gold Edition. Shop Now at GOG
Play this early-access action game at no cost. Shop Now at Steam
- This game is not complete and may or may not change further.
- massively multiplayer
- PvP
That's $139 less than you'd pay for these books on Amazon. Buy Now at Fanatical
- You can get an extra 8 books (13 total) for $8, or a further 12 (25 total) for $15.
- the bundle includes Python Programming Blueprints, Django 2 by Example, Clean Code in Python, Modern Python Cookbook, and Python 3 Object-Oriented Programming
Sure, you can get one key for $1, but you can get 10 keys for $7, and that's nine more chances that the games you'll get are good ones. Genres include action-adventure, strategy, RPG, racing, and more. You'll also get a coupon for 5% off your next order. Shop Now at Fanatical
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Fanatical
- You Don't Know Jack: Full Stream
- Split the Room
- Mad Verse City
- Patently Stupid
- Crab Nebula, Zeeple Dome
If your life in 2020 somehow needs a little more unpredictability, you can get a mystery game for $1, or 10 games for $6.99 (or anywhere in between with matching increments in price). Shop Now at Fanatical
- What games will they be? We certainly didn't look at these clues, and certainly didn't conclude that the answer for the second one was the beloved classic "Night Bunny".
- it includes games from publishers like Square Enix, Deep Silver, and Codemasters
