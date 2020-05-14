Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Fanatical · 34 mins ago
Fanatical Mystery Mayhem Bundle
from $1

If your life in 2020 somehow needs a little more unpredictability, you can get a mystery game for $1, or 10 games for $6.99 (or anywhere in between with matching increments in price). Shop Now at Fanatical

Tips
  • What games will they be? We certainly didn't look at these clues, and certainly didn't conclude that the answer for the second one was the beloved classic "Night Bunny".
Features
  • it includes games from publishers like Square Enix, Deep Silver, and Codemasters
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals PC Games Fanatical
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register