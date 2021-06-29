Fanatical Killer Bundle 18

Pay $4.99 for eight games ($205 off), or $7.99 for $11 games ($244 off). Buy Now at Fanatical
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Rise of Industry, and more
Published 18 min ago
You'd pay at least $8 elsewhere. (Major retailers charge $15 or more.) Shop Now at Origin
- Rated M
Do you have a perpetually full Steam wishlist? Did the recent showings at Summer Game Fest, E3, and Wholesome Direct only serve to significantly lengthen it? Well, friend, you're not alone. Thankfully, the yearly Steam Summer Sale is here, bringing with it an extraordinary number of deeply discounted titles - over 1,700 of which are new or previously-matched lowest prices ever and over 50% off. So if you were looking for a sign to splurge and treat yourself, this is it. Shop Now at Steam
- browse over 43,000 individually discounted games by genre or theme, or choose from pre-packaged bundles
You'd pay $8 at Steam. Shop Now
- You'll need to input you email, register, and sync your Steam account to get this deal.
- a SEGA Saturn classic
If you're looking for a VR-friendly multiplayer game (that also lets your VR-less friends join in), this one is now resolutely free. (It used to cost $10, and still does elsewhere, weirdly.) Shop Now at Steam
That's a $40 value Shop Now at Fanatical
- 50 different short loops (WAV); Multi-genre collection (action, casual, rock, combat, adventure, mystical, space, cinematic, abstract)
Save on over 150 games including games priced under a buck. Shop Now at Fanatical
- Pictured is the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II: Retribution - Farseer Wargear for $0.68 (77% off).
- digital download
