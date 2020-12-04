It's $176 less than you'd pay for these games separately. Buy Now at Fanatical
- includes Styx: Master of Shadows, Overlord: Ultimate Evil Collection, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, American Fugitive, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, V-Rally 4, & Sniper Ghost Warrior: Trilogy
Expires 12/18/2020
Save on select games and add-ons including Watch Dogs Legion, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater & Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, Borderlands 3, and more. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- over 250 titles
That's $25 off and $5 less than what you'd pay elsewhere for a download. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- all-terrain vehicle playing
Download or log into GOG Galaxy to see this giveaway in a banner under the "Recent" tab – it's a savings of a buck right now, but it usually costs $10. Shop Now at GOG
- GOG Galaxy is their free-to-download launcher, which can also access your Steam, Origin, Uplay, Epic, and console libraries.
- includes the artbook, two soundtracks, a comic, game guide, and more
December's bounty was just added and includes such titles as Turmoil (a 19th century oil rush simulator - trust us, it's more addicting and fun than it sounds) and Close to the Sun (an alternate universe first person steampunk horror adventure game centered around the work and research of Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison). Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in to your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to redeem these offers. (You can claim them all, if you want.)
- Don't have Amazon Prime? A free 30-day trial is available, and content downloaded during that time is yours to keep.
- over 25 in-game loot packages and over 35 games available
Shop now and save on a huge selection of games like Mortal Kombat 11, Dishonored 2, NBA2K21, Monopoly Plus, and many more. Plus, save on eBooks/eLearning and software. Shop Now at Fanatical
