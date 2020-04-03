Personalize your DealNews Experience
You've probably got quite a bit of time on your hands, so why not stock up on some games and save in the process? Discounted titles include The Cat Lady, Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper, Bear With Me: The Complete Collection, and more. Buy Now at Fanatical
That's the lowest price we could find by $3, but most stores charge $9 or more for this survival management game. Shop Now at GOG
Keep yourself entertained while you're self-isolating and save yourself $1,041 on a selection of great games and ebooks. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
Big Fish Games is teaming up with the World Health Organization by encouraging everyone to stay home and Play Apart Together! Shop Now at Big Fish Games
Beat the boredom with deals on games like Doom Eternal, Far Cry 5, Skyrim, Civilization VI, and more. Shop Now at Fanatical
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Fanatical
That's a savings of at least $128. Shop Now at Fanatical
Save big on this selection of PC games that normally start at $6 each. Shop Now at Fanatical
