Accessories and fittings start at $12, floor fans start at $50, and wall-mounted fans start at $60. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 3 speed settings
- digital LED control panel
- Model: BWF0522E-BU
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Target and Home Depot offer the same price.
- measures 6" tall
- 2 speeds
- pivoting head
- manual swivel base
Get one for $70 or add two to your cart and apply coupon code "271000" for a discounted price of $120. That's a savings of $30 on one or $80 on two. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Up to 2,200 CFM airflow
- 3 speeds
Save 50% off the list price and two bucks more than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart ties this price with pickup.
- removable grille
- mountable
- 3 speeds
- 90° tilt
- Model: HT-900
Save on clearance tools for the home, garden, and everywhere in between. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Bag free shipping w/ $49 via coupon code "271761".
Save on everything you need to spruce up the yard this spring, from lawn equipment to outdoor furniture, and decor like planters and fountains. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Find savings on exhaust fans, air movers, floor fans, wall-mounted fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to avoid shipping charges. (Shipping charges vary, though some items ship free.)
Select from a range of drills, saws, lawn tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most orders bag free shipping; curbside pickup may also be available.
Sign In or Register