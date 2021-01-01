Save up to $490 off list price. Shop Now at Walmart
- The 8-ft. is $229.99 ($370 off list).
- The 10-ft. is $249.99-$269.99 (up to $450 off list).
- The 12-ft. is $309.99-$329.99 (up to $490 off list).
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Sold by Little Red Lion via Walmart.
- 30" wide, 6" thick
- anti-slip top deck
- adjustable aluminum paddle
- 4 point mounted bungee system
- 3 removable travel fins
With deals on tents, sleeping bags, coolers, and other camping necessites, some could say these prices are in tents. (It's a camping deal; Dad jokes are required.) Shop Now at Amazon
Apply code "5444UG2K" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smadon via Amazon.
- 80" x 80" drops to $15.49.
- Available in Red Stripes or Blue Stripes.
- built-in carry handle
- includes storage bag
Save 32% off the list price and it's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- tactical camping knife
- paracord compass
- emergency thermal blanket
- 500-lumen tactical light
- flint fire starter
- multipurpose swiss card
- survival signal whistle
- tactical pen
- compass clip
- swiss card 2
- compact shockproof carrying case
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
- It's available in Red only at this price.
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
Save on everything from toys, electronics, home, kitchen, apparel, and more. Prices start at $3. Shop Now at Walmart
- Stack your order to over $35 to avoid shipping fees, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's $13 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise it adds $5.99.
- laptop sleeve – fits most laptops up to 15"
- interior mesh pocket
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Save 10% and get two chairs for less than $50 each. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black only at this price. (Four more colors are available for $119.99.)
- mid-back mesh backrest
- adjustable seat height
- 360° swivel wheels
- tilt/lock control
- star base
