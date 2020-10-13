Walmart · 15 hrs ago
from $220
free shipping
Save up to $490 off list price. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- The 8-ft. is
$229.99 ($370 off list)$219.99 ($380 off list).
- The 10-ft. is
$249.99-$269.99 (up to $450 off list)$239.99-$259.99 (up to $460 off).
- The 12-ft. is $299.99-$329.99 (up to $500 off list).
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Sold by Little Red Lion via Walmart.
Features
- 30" wide, 6" thick
- anti-slip top deck
- adjustable aluminum paddle
- 4 point mounted bungee system
- 3 removable travel fins
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/1/2021
Published 10/13/2020
Verified 10/22/2020
-
Popularity: 3/5
