eBay · 1 hr ago
Famistar Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
from $219
free shipping

Enjoy savings of 50% of the list price. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • The 8-ft. is $219 ($219 off list).
  • The 10-ft. is $259 ($259 off list).
  • Available in several colors (Green pictured).
  • Sold by Fuzhou100-percent via Amazon.
Features
  • 30" wide, 6" thick
  • anti-slip top deck
  • adjustable aluminum paddle
  • 4 point mounted bungee system
  • 3 removable travel fins
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/15/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register