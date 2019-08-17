Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Dixit Family Strategy Game for $17. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hasbro Connect 4: Road Trip Series for $6. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sorry! Road Trip Series for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Target offers Sushi Go! The Pick and Pass Card Game for $5.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hungry Hungry Hippos Game for $9.89. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for this classic board game by $10. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
