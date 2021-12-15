New
Ends Today
Meh · 38 mins ago
2 for $59
free shipping
You'd pay over $70 for something similar elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 16 brush heads (in total)
- 40,000 strokes per min
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
GUM Travel Toothbrush w/ Folding Handle 2-Pack
$1.79 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 3 days ago
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
$24 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2 minute timer with 30 second notifications
- travel case
- Model: HY1200/06
- UPC: 075020092489
Groupon · 2 wks ago
Sonic FX Solo Toothbrush w/ 10 Brush Heads & 1 Interdental Head
$26 $180
free shipping w/ $35
That's $151 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $25.99. Buy Now at Groupon
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Beaming White, LLC via Groupon.
- Shipping adds $7.99 but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Features
- 33,000 strokes per minute
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- three speeds
- 2-minute timer
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 6-Pack
$2.84 via Sub & Save $6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register