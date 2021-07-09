Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush 2-Pack w/ 10 Brush Heads for $35
Walmart · 15 mins ago
Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush 2-Pack w/ 10 Brush Heads
$35 $49
free shipping

That's a savings of $15 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Oral Care Pro via Walmart.
Features
  • includes 2 toothbrushes, 2 travel cases, and 10 brush heads
  • 5 brush modes
  • USB rechargeable
  • Expires 7/30/2021
    Published 15 min ago
