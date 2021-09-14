That's $70 off and a great price for an 8-piece comforter set. Buy Now at Macy's
- Twin and Twin XL sets have six pieces (just 1 sham and 1 pillowcase instead of 2 of each).
- includes comforter, 2 shams, bedskirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- machine washable
Published 17 min ago
Comforter sets start from
$17.96 $25 in this sale, with over 300 styles on offer. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Sunham Barclay 3-Pc. Reversible Comforter Set for $24.93 ($55 off).
Bundle up and add two to cart to save $39, plus it's always worth getting a backup or one for your partner. Buy Now at Tempur-Pedic
- Posted by Aoife.
- Why does she love this deal? "I recently invested in a memory foam pillow and any neck and back pains I had are already gone'.
Save on over 80 mattress accessories, including pillow protectors from $7, mattress protectors from $13, mattress pads from $16, and mattress toppers from $40. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more receive free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at around $5.
- Pictured is the StyleWell Ventilated Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper from $48 (up to $95 off list).
Apply coupon code "60HSECBZ" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Alto-E via Amazon.
- measures 23.62" L x 13.38" W x 2.36" to 4.33" H
- CertiPUR-US certification
- ergonomic shape
- washable case
Save on a huge selection of over 5,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
Save on over 90 options. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Jollene 113" 2pc Sectional for $1099 ($1200 off)
- Bulk shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part)
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
