Macy's offers the Fairfield Square Collection Livingston Reversible 8-Piece Comforter Set in several sizes for $39.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes Twin, Twin XL, and Full
- comforter
- bedskirt
- fitted sheet
- flat sheet
- two shams (one sham for twin sizes)
- two pillowcases (one pillowcase for twin sizes)
Expires 8/4/2019
Published 1 hr ago
LiuYX via Amazon offers its LiuYX Cervical Neck and Shoulder Pillow for $15.99. Coupon code "8DU6S7CL" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- purportedly promotes natural traction for the neck & shoulder
- purportedly promotes proper cervical spinal alignment
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week. Buy Now
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed for $33.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge $55 or more.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $33.89. Buy Now
- measures 76" x 87" x 26"
- extra-wide valve openings
- flocked top, sides, and bottom
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
