Macy's · 30 mins ago
Fairfield Square Collection Gotham Reversible 6- and 8-Piece Comforter Sets
$35 $100
free shipping

It's $65 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • It's available in twin / twin XL, full, and queen.
  • 66" x 86" comforter
  • 20" x 26" standard sham
  • twin bedskirt
  • twin fitted sheet
  • twin flat sheet
  • 20" x 30" standard pillowcase
  • Full and Queen sets include an extra pillow case and extra sham.
  • Expires 5/26/2020
