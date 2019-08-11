- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Fairfield Square Collection Evelyn 8-Piece Reversible Comforter Set for $31.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $68 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Deal ends August 10. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Fairfield Square Collection Austin 8-Piece Reversible Bedding Ensemble in several colors (Blue pictured) for $31.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $68 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Deal ends August 10. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of 8-piece reversible comforter sets to $31.99 for all sizes. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise, shipping is free for orders of $49 or more. Deal ends August 10. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Superior Importers via Amazon offers the Life Home Queen Platform Bed in Light Grey for $184.99 plus $54.45 shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $514 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts over 45,000 items during its 1-Day Sale. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders over $49 get free shipping. Deal ends August 10. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Sign In or Register