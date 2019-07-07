New
Macy's · 27 mins ago
$35 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Fairfield Square Collection Austin 8-Piece Reversible Bedding Ensemble in several colors (Blue pictured) for $34.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $65 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in May. Buy Now
Features
- available in twin to California king sizes
- twin sets include only 6 pieces
Details
Walmart · 6 days ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 2 wks ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow
$14 $42
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 21" x 20" x 13"
- 100 percent polyester
Amazon · 5 days ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$33 $75
free shipping
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed for $33.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge $55 or more. Buy Now
Features
- measures 76" x 87" x 26"
- extra-wide valve openings
- flocked top, sides, and bottom
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Furniture Sale
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 20% to 65% off a selection of beds, chairs, sofas, and other furniture. Shipping is free in many cases over $75. (Below, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; in certain cases, bulk shipping charges apply.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit in Charcoal for $81.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $568 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes 37 to 38
