Macy's offers the Fairfield Square Collection Austin 8-Piece Reversible Bedding Ensemble in several colors (Blue pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $70 off, and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- available in twin to California king sizes
- twin sets include only 6 pieces
Macy's offers the Fairfield Square Collection Livingston Reversible 8-Piece Comforter Set in several sizes for $39.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes Twin, Twin XL, and Full
- comforter
- bedskirt
- fitted sheet
- flat sheet
- two shams (one sham for twin sizes)
- two pillowcases (one pillowcase for twin sizes)
LiuYX via Amazon offers its LiuYX Cervical Neck and Shoulder Pillow for $15.99. Coupon code "8DU6S7CL" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- purportedly promotes natural traction for the neck & shoulder
- purportedly promotes proper cervical spinal alignment
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Eavd via Amazon offers the Eavd Quilted Bedding in several colors/styles (01-Quilt Set 3Pcs pictured) starting from $35.99. Coupon code "EAVD5555" cuts the starting price to $16.19. With free shipping, that's at least $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- 100% cotton
- available in 3 piece sets or single quilt in sizes from Twin to King
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
