JCPenney · 39 mins ago
Fagor U-Cook 1,300 Watt Portable Induction Cooktop
$22 $24
$9 shipping

That's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a very low price for an induction cooktop with these specs.) Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to drop the price to $21.59.
Features
  • 8 power levels
  • quick temperature/power level check
  • programmable timer from 0-180 minutes
  • measures 9.84" x 12.99" x 2.36"
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Published 39 min ago
