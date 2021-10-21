You'd pay $75 more if you bought this in new condition elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- This item has damaged packaging.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- safe for use up to 700°F
- riveted oversized handles
- hand wash with non-abrasive dishcloth
Published 16 min ago
You'd pay $50 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Safe for use up to 700 degrees F
- Oversized handles
- Dishwasher safe
It's $60 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- heavy gauge stainless steel construction
- oversized handles
You'd pay $245 for this new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- copper core and stainless steel exterior
- rolled edges
- stay-cool handle
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blue Sky Trading via Amazon.
- includes measuring cup set, chalkboard marker, and 8 reusable chalkboard labels
- each measures 9.3" x 9.3" x 4"
- dishwasher safe
- BPA free
Save on lighting starting at $9, outdoor decor from $15, flooring as low as $21, furniture from $59, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
That's a savings of $20 off list and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- dishwasher-safe
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-oz. kettle w/ foldable locking handle
- 2 cups
Save big on a range of outdoor cookware items. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- Pictured is the All-Clad Outdoor Grill Basket for $24.95 ($65 off).
Save big on a selection factory seconds and be ready for all your holiday cooking. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Pictured is the All-Clad 10-Pc Bakeware Set / Pro-Release (Packaging Damage) for $140 ($60 off).
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Sign In or Register