Factory Seconds All-Clad Round Basket Grilling Pan for $20
Home & Cook · 1 hr ago
Factory Seconds All-Clad Round Basket Grilling Pan
$20 $70
$7.95 shipping

That's $22 less than you'd pay for this item elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook

Features
  • dishwasher safe
  • oversized handles
  • for use up to 700° F
  • brushed stainless steel construction
  • Expires 8/22/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
