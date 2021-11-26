It's $130 off list and the best price we could find by $40 for one with the potholders included. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final.
- hard-anodized aluminum construction
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- oven safe to 500° (without lid)
- dishwasher safe
- includes lid
That is $30 less than you'd pay for a new-in-box pan. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final.
- hard-anodized aluminum construction
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- oven safe to 500° (without lid)
- dishwasher safe
- includes lid
That's $52 under the best price we could find for a factory-first one elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- safe up to 700 degrees
- dishwasher safe
It's $60 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- heavy gauge stainless steel construction
- oversized handles
It's $55 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- All sales are final.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- handcrafted in the USA
- stay-cool riveted handle
Lots of these quality cookware items are at half price or better. Shop Now at Zwilling J.A. Henckels
- Orders over $59 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
Save on over 120 items, with zesters from $8, spatulas from $10, mugs from $16, pans from $20, dinnerware from $48, baking dishes from $50, and more. Apply coupon code "MERRY" to get a free holiday cookie set with a $200 purchase. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Classic Square Skillet Grill for $100 ($95 off).
- All sales are final.
- Shipping usually adds $5.99 for orders of $99 or under, so this is a rare offer.
It's $25 under the best price we could find for a similar Rubbermaid set. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
- five 0.5-cup containers
- four 1.25-cup containers
- three 2-cup containers
- three 3-cup containers
- one 5-cup container
- one 7-cup container
- one 9-cup container
- dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe
- Model: 1920402
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18/10 stainless steel, aluminum core, magnetic stainless steel
- ergonomic precision cast mirror-polished stainless-steel riveted handles
- compatible with all cooktops
- oven-safe up to 500°F
- Model: 80116/057DS
Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
There are eight single items and sets to choose from. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- Pictured is the All-Clad 12" Hard Anodized Fry Pan w/ Lid for $49.95 ($65 off)
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box roaster. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final.
- stainless steel construction
- dishwasher-safe; oven-safe to 500° F
- includes roasting rack
Save on a range of pans, pots, bakeware, and accessories, all for $50 or less. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- These items either are factory seconds, or have some packaging damage – a lifetime limited All-Clad warranty applies.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured is the packaging-damaged All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 13x20" Grill for $49.95 (low by $42).
