All-Clad 8.4-qt. Stainless Pressure Cooker for $135
Home & Cook · 38 mins ago
Factory Seconds All-Clad 8.4-qt. Stainless Pressure Cooker
$135 $150
free shipping

Apply coupon code "ACVIP10" to take a further $15 off this already discounted item, making it $225 off list price altogether. Buy Now at Home & Cook

  • You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
  • These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
  • All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Features
  • 4 specific cooking programs
  • Two part cooking process
  • Smart timer
  • Stainless steel base
  • Code "ACVIP10"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 38 min ago
