Factory Seconds All-Clad 5-qt. Electric Dutch Oven for $135
New
Ends Today
Home & Cook · 31 mins ago
Factory Seconds All-Clad 5-qt. Electric Dutch Oven
$135 $360
free shipping

Apply coupon code "ACVIP10" to get this deal. That's $165 under the lowest price we could find for a new retail unit. Buy Now at Home & Cook

Tips
  • Enter your email address to see this deal.
  • Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
  • All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Features
  • cast iron pot
  • digital timer
  • 6 cooking programs
Related
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "ACVIP10"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Home & Cook All-Clad Metalcrafters
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register