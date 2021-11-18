That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box roaster. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final.
- stainless steel construction
- dishwasher-safe; oven-safe to 500° F
- includes roasting rack
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
Save on over 600 items. including dinnerware from $5, bakeware as low as $13, and cookware starting at $30. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping starts at $5.99.
It's $49 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $100. Buy Now at Macy's
- dishwasher-safe
- safe for use w/ metal utensils
- includes 1.5-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered saucepan, 6-qt. stockpot, 3-qt. saute pan, 8" open fry pan, 10" open fry pan, steamer insert w/ handles, & stoneware casserole dish
There are eight single items and sets to choose from. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- Pictured is the All-Clad 12" Hard Anodized Fry Pan w/ Lid for $49.95 ($65 off)
It's $50 less than buying a new set elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- includes 1.5-, 3-, and 5-quart bowls
- stackable for easy storage
That's $52 under the best price we could find for a factory-first one elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- safe up to 700 degrees
- dishwasher safe
It's $60 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- heavy gauge stainless steel construction
- oversized handles
Save on a range of pans, pots, bakeware, and accessories, all for $50 or less. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- These items either are factory seconds, or have some packaging damage – a lifetime limited All-Clad warranty applies.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured is the packaging-damaged All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 13x20" Grill for $49.95 (low by $42).
Sign In or Register